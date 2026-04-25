Aamir Khan Recalls Crying While Watching Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai</i>: "I Am A Sucker For Romance"

Aamir Khan is widely known for his carefully chosen roles and detail-driven approach to filmmaking. In a recent interaction, he opened up about his personal side and strong emotional connection to romantic films.

Speaking to Radio Mirchi, Aamir admitted that he was deeply affected by love stories on screen. He often gets emotional while watching such films, he said, revealing a side that audiences don't typically associate with him.

He described himself as someone who easily connects with emotional stories, especially those based on relationships and romance.

Aamir Khan's Memory From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Aamir recalled watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, directed by Karan Johar and starring Shah Rukh Khan. He had gone to Rajkamal Theatre with his then wife Reena Dutta. According to the actor, the film had a strong emotional impact on him. Aamir revealed that he was moved to tears during several moments and kept wiping them with Reena's dupatta.

Aamir said, “I am a sucker for romance. I really love romantic films. I cry a lot while watching romantic movies. I remember watching Shah Rukh Khan's film, the one that was Karan Johar's first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Reena and I were watching it at Raj Kamal theatre. I tend to cry a lot anyway.”

He also recalled a small but memorable detail. The actor said his then wife's dupatta had zari work, which ended up getting damaged as he kept using it to wipe his tears. The anecdote offers insight into how deeply Aamir engages with storytelling, even as a viewer.

Work

Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia D'Souza. In the film, Aamir plays a basketball coach who serves community service by training neurodivergent adults after a DUI.