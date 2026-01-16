From <i>Coolie</i> To <i>Delhi Belly</i>: 5 Times Aamir Khan Made Cameos Before <i>Happy Patel</i>

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos released in theatres today (January 16) under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Vir Das, who also makes his directorial debut, and marks Imran Khan's return to the big screen after nearly a decade. The ensemble cast includes Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Mithila Palkar. Imran Khan and Aamir Khan make special appearances in the project.

Over the years, Aamir Khan has featured in several films through short roles that often leave a strong impression. Here are five fun cameo appearances by the actor that are perfect for a weekend binge:

Coolie – Prime Video

Aamir Khan makes a cameo towards the climax of Coolie, playing Dahaa – a character who has been searching for Rajinikanth's on-screen persona for years. His role includes a brief exchange of dialogue and scenes with Rajinikanth. Lasting roughly 10 minutes, the cameo received an enthusiastic response from audiences in theatres.

Salaam Venky – ZEE5

In the emotional drama Salaam Venky, centred on a mother and her son battling Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Aamir Khan appears as an illusion of Sujata (played by Kajol). The film narrates the story of a mother who does everything she can to let her son, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, live life to the fullest.

Delhi Belly – YouTube

Aamir Khan makes a blink-and-miss cameo in Delhi Belly during the song I Hate You. Despite the limited screen time, his appearance became a major talking point. The project has been bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions.

Luck By Chance – Prime Video

Zoya Akhtar's Luck By Chance features several industry insiders playing themselves, and Aamir Khan appears as himself in a brief scene. He is shown shooting for a fictional Rajkumar Hirani film – a subtle nod to 3 Idiots, which released later that same year.

Damini – YouTube

In Rajkumar Santoshi's Damini, Aamir Khan appears during the song Bin Sajan Jhoola Jhooloon. Performing on stage as himself, the cameo served as a subtle promotional moment tied to one of his upcoming projects at the time.

From early '90s classics to recent big-budget films, Aamir Khan's cameo appearances have often added an extra layer of surprise, making even the shortest roles memorable for audiences.