Aamir Khan May Not Make The Mahabharata After All. Here's What Happened

Aamir Khan is apparently "seriously reconsidering" his decision to adapt the Mahabharata on the big screen because "doing history or mythology has become very, very tricky," a source told Bollywood Hungama. Citing the example of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat," a source told Bollywood Hungama: "Aamir Khan is weighing the pros and cons of doing the Mahabharata knowing he's bound to land up in trouble with fringe groups protesting light right and centre. Aamir may drop his plans of doing the Mahabharata for now." The release of "Padmaavat" was opposed for months and even when it did hit the screens (after Supreme Court's intervention), several theatres and two states in India refused to screen Mr Bhansali's movie. Rajput fringe outfits opposed the film's content alleging that it demeaned Rani Padmini, the protagonist of the film.
In 2016, Aamir Khan made a case against the "rising intolerance in India" when at an event he said that his wife Kiran Rao considered leaving India over 'growing intolerance.' Aamir Khan's comment was criticised and the actor was brutally trolled. However, Aamir later told PTI that he was 'wrongly quoted' and added: "I never said India was intolerant. To speak about 'rising intolerance' and to say India is 'intolerant' are two different things."
Last year, Aamir Khan announced that he wants to adapt the Mahabharata on the big screen and that he may play the role of Karan or Krishna in the proposed five-part series. The topic resurfaced recently when it was reported that the project will be co-produced by Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani. A section of social media did not like the idea of Aamir Khan's involvement in the project because he is Muslim. Aamir's colleague Javed Akhtar silenced the trolls with a few scathing tweets - but that's another story.
Aamir Khan is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan and it was earlier reported that the actor hasn't signed another project after the YRF film to concentrate on a project that will occupy him for several years, which many believed is the Mahabharata.
However, there's one confirmed project on Mahabharata. South star Mohanlal has been cast as Bheem in the adaptation of critically acclaimed Malayalam novel Randamoozham, which chronicles the events of the Mahabharata from Bheem's perspective.