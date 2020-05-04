Aamir Khan Is Not The 'Robin Hood' In Wheat Bags Of Money Report. See His Tweet

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Almost a week after reports claiming that Aamir Khan put money in bags of wheat as surprise donations to the needy did the rounds on the Internet, the 55-year-old actor denied the rumour in a tweet. Last week, several publications cited a TikTok video to suggest that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor had sent a truck loaded with packets of wheat to Delhi to be distributed to those worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, and that each of the 1 kg packets of wheat had cash worth Rs 15,000 hidden inside. In his tweet on Monday, Aamir stated that the reports could be "fake" and also clarified that if the news were true, he isn't the "Robin Hood" in concern. "Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. It's either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love, a," read Aamir's tweet.

Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself!

Stay safe.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 4, 2020

Last month, Aamir Khan made donations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's COVID-19 relief fund and also to the Chief Minister Relief Fund Maharashtra. Mr Khan is also said to have made donations to the Film Workers Association and NGOs. Mr Khan and his wife are the founders of the NGO Paani Foundation, which aims to fight drought in the rural parts of Maharashtra and also helps with watershed management in the state.

Meanwhile on Sunday evening, Aamir Khan participated in the virtual concert I For India along with wife Kiran Rao. The couple asked fans to stay strong in the fight against COVID-19 and also sang their own renditions of the songs Aa Chal Ke Tujhe and Jeena Isi Ka Naam Ha during the concert.

