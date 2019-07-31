Aamir Khan Had Sacred Games Questions So He Texted Saif Ali Khan (But Got No Answers)

Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games 2. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

You're not the only one obsessing over Netflix's popular show Sacred Games, the second season of which premieres on August 15. Saif Ali Khan, who plays one of the two leads on the show, recently told The Quint that after the first season was over, he got a call from Aamir Khan, digging details about the show. Speaking during the promotions of Sacred Games 2, Saif Ali Khan told The Quint, "You know Aamir Khan sent me a text and he is someone whose opinion I respect and whose mind I admire when it comes to movies and he said I want to talk to you so you know I called him back and he said, 'Listen who's this Trivedi guy... is he dead... what happened.' And he had all these questions which I couldn't answer."

Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan co-starred in Farhan Akhtar's 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai.

Apart from Aamir, Saif said he received calls from many of his colleagues, including Varun Dhawan who praised the first season of the show, which was co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. "I remember Varun Dhawan was all praises for the show and rang up. A lot of people rang up, so that was nice," said Saif Ali Khan.

In the second season, Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) replaces Vikramaditya Motwane as the director of Sartaj Singh's (played by Saif) arc of the story. Anurag Kashyap directs Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays Ganesh Gaitonde.

The trailer of Sacred Games season 2 dropped on the Internet earlier this month. Watch it here:

Sacred Games 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey and Surveen Chawla.

