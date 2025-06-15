Aamir Khan On "Love Jihad" Allegations Against Him: "My Sisters And Daughter Have Married Hindus"

Aamir Khan has addressed the long-standing controversy surrounding his 2014 film PK, firmly rejecting claims that the movie was anti-religious or promoted "love jihad." In an interview with India TV, the actor clarified the film's message and responded to the criticism that has resurfaced in recent years.

"They're wrong," Aamir said when asked about the film being labelled anti-religious. "We're not against any religion. We respect all religions and all religious people. That film just tells us to be cautious of those who exploit religion to fool the common man in order to extract money from them. You'll find people like that in every religion. That was the film's only purpose."



The film, which sparked debate over its portrayal of organised religion, also drew criticism for its love story subplot, featuring a Hindu woman, played by Anushka Sharma, in a relationship with a Pakistani Muslim man, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. Some critics accused the film of allegedly promoting "love jihad."



"Love Jihad" is a controversial and politically charged term used in parts of the country to describe an alleged conspiracy where Muslim men are said to lure non-Muslim women into romantic relationships or marriage with the aim of converting them to Islam.



Responding to that, Aamir said, "When people from two religions, particularly Hindu and Muslim, fall in love and get married, that's not always love jihad. This is just humanity. It's above religion."



The actor further asked if his sisters and daughter marrying Hindu men will also be considered love jihad.



Aamir's sister Farhat is married to Rajeev Dutta, while his other sister Nikhat is married to Santosh Hegde. His daughter, Ira Khan, also recently got married to Nupur Shikhare. Aamir himself has been married to two Hindu women, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.



When asked why the names of his kids are Ira Khan, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan when he had Hindu wives, Aamir said, "My kids have been named by my wives. There wasn't any interference from my end. Husbands ki zyada chalti nahi hai (Husbands don't have too much of a say)".



The actor revealed his daughter Ira's name was taken from former BJP minister Maneka Gandhi's book 'The Penguin Book of Hindu Names' while his son Azad was named after his legendary ancestor, Maulana Azad, who was a freedom fighter and the first Education Minister of Independent India.



On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par opposite Genelia D'Souza. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film will release on June 20.