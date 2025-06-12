When Aamir Khan Was Worried About His Short Height: "I Was Nervous And Amitji Was Number One"

Aamir Khan is busy with the promotions of his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par. In the film's trailer, Aamir Khan is being called as "tingu", referring to his short height. In a recent interview, Aamir Khan recalled how he was worried and conscious of his "short" height during the initial days of his career.

What's Happening

Aamir Khan is being called as "tingu" in the trailer of his new film Sitaare Zameen Par.

In a recent interview with Just Too Filmy, Aamir Khan looked back at those days when he was conscious of his height.

"At the beginning of my career, I was very afraid. Amit ji was number one, and he was over six feet tall. Vinod ji, Shatrughan Sinha-all were very tall. So I was nervous, thinking choti height ke actor ki kuch daal galegi ki nahi galegi (whether a short actor like me would even stand a chance). I was very concerned about that. But as it turned out, it was fine," said Aamir Khan.

Aamir also shared that he always believes in taking negative comments in his stride. He credited veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar who shared a valuable advice with him.

When asked if he has become more comfortable taking jokes at his own expense, Aamir Khan said, "Actually, Javed saab once said something about humour that I really agree with. He said a good sense of humour is not just for fun and games, but it actually comes in handy when you're going through difficulties in life.

"So if you have a good sense of humour at that time, it's like a shock absorber. I think I've always had that ability, and it's a very important part of the film."

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to his critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par.

In Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan plays a basketball coach, who is entrusted with the huge responsibility of training specially-abled people for a champion's trophy.

The film has been directed by R S Prasanna. The film will release in theatres on June 20.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan, who has proved his acting mettle across generations, was once worried about his short height. He has overcome the fear with the passage of time though he once had doubts whether the height would be a constraint in his career.