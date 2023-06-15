Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom's Birthday With Ex-Wife Kiran Rao, Daughter Ira And Others

Aamir Kham with his family. (courtesy: iampratibhasingh)

It was fam-jam time at Aamir Khan's house earlier this week. The occasion was Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain's 89th birthday. Singer Pratibha Singh Baghel, who was one of the attendees at the get-together, shared pictures from the celebrations. Aamir Khan celebrated his mother's birthday with his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao, daughter Ira, sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan. Pratibha shared pictures from the festivities on her Instagram profile on Wedneday and she captioned them, "So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan's place! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji's mother. The kind of love, warmth and blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much Shankar Mahadevan Sir for this recommendation. Forever grateful."

See the pictures from the celebrations here:

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in August last year. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions.

Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at a trailer launch event in Mumbai last month. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure," Aamir Khan said.