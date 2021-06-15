Aaliyah Kashyap Paints Instagram Red With Loved-Up Post For Boyfriend Shane: 'The Best 365 Days'

Aaliyah Kashyap with boyfriend Shane (courtesy aaliyahkashyap)

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap painted Instagram red with her anniversary post for boyfriend Shane. Aaliyah Kashyap, who is a Los Angeles based lifestyle vlogger, is currently in Mumbai with her boyfriend Shane and having the best time of her life. On Tuesday, she marked her one year anniversary of dating Shane with a heart-warming post on Instagram. Sharing a few loved-up photos with Shane, Aaliyah wrote: "The best 365 days with my best friend that I wouldn't change for the world. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and showing me a love like no other. I love you forever. #1year."

Aaliyah Kashyap's anniversary post sets off mush alert on Instagram.

On Aaliyah's birthday in January, Shane had dedicated this post to his "queen": "Happy Birthday to my Indian queen Aaliyah. Thank you for adding even more color to my life and being as weird as I am. Love you big girl. You are a very special person and I can't wait to see what you do next."

Just days ago, Aaliyah Kashyap shared glimpses of Shane's first trip to India. In the video, Shane can be seen trying out Indian cuisine at Anurag Kashyap's home - the filmmaker also appears in the video.

Aaliyah Kashyap studies in Los Angeles and is a lifestyle vlogger. Aaliyah, who is currently in Mumbai, recently talked about finally being home after 10 months. Aaliyah is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his former wife Aarti Bajaj. When in Mumbai, Aaliyah spends time with both her parents.