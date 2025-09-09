Akshay Kumar's 58th Birthday Post Is Dedicated To Those Who "Still Believe" Him: "Over 150 Films and Counting"

Akshay Kumar, who is celebrating his 58th birthday today, treated his fans and followers to a unique post celebrating his 34 years in the industry, his craft, and cinema.

Akshay Kumar shared a customized art piece featuring himself at the centre, surrounded by his iconic characters from more than 150 films, arranged like the rings of a planet.

Sharing the art, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Good morning, everyone! 58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting. To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I'm just here to say an eternal 'Thank You' for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me. Love & Prayers, Your Akshay. Jai Mahakal."

In the postscript, Akshay thanked the artist: "Many thanks to the very talented Rahul Nanda for capturing my life's work for my favourite people on the planet, my Fans."

The post drew love from the internet.

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani wished him, "Happy Birthday AK."

Popular actor Gurmeet Choudhary wrote, "Happy Birthday Akshay Sir. Your discipline, fitness, and hard work inspire us all. Wishing you good health and endless success always!"

Krushna Abhishek wrote, "Happy Birthday AK Sir."

Akshay Kumar's Recent Work

Akshay Kumar is one of the few Bollywood actors who has tried almost every genre. Labelled as an action star, Akshay has also proven himself as a comedy actor. He has featured in films promoting patriotism and nationalistic causes. Akshay Kumar started this year with Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2. He tasted success with his franchise film Housefull 5.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi.