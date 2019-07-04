A Year After Cancer Diagnosis, Sonali Bendre Thanks Fans For 'Getting Her Through This'

Highlights
- Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer last year
- Sonali Bendre was undergoing treatment in New York
- She added the hashtag "#SwitchOnTheSunshine"
It's been a year since Sonali Bendre opened up about her ordeal with cancer on social media. On Thursday, the 44-year-old actress shared a post on her Instagram profile, in which she thanked her fans for being "instrumental" during tough times and standing by her throughout. Sonali borrowed a quote from Milk And Honey poet Rupi Kaur's poem and wrote: "Stay strong through your pain, grow flowers from it. You have helped me grow flowers out of mine, so bloom beautifully, dangerously, loudly. Bloom softly. However you need to just bloom." In the latter section of the post, Ms Bendre added, "It's been a year. I can't tell you how instrumental you all have been. Thank you for helping me get through this and for helping me #SwitchOnTheSunshine."
Sonali Bendre added the hashtags "#Gratitude #BeFearless #OneDayAtATime" and "#MyNewNormal" to the post. Take a look at Sonali Bendre's post here:
stay strong through your pain grow flowers from it you have helped me grow flowers out of mine so bloom beautifully dangerously loudly bloom softly however you need just bloom. @rupikaur_ (Milk and Honey) It's been a year... I can't tell you how instrumental YOU ALL have been... Thank you for helping me get through this and for helping me #SwitchOnTheSunshine #Gratitude #BeFearless #OneDayAtATime #MyNewNormal
Last year, Sonali Bendre shared a lengthy note about being diagnosed with cancer on social media, in which she wrote: "I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful." This is the post we are talking about:
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
Sonali Bendre was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York last year, where she was accompanied by her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl and was frequently visited by their son Ranveer. She organised several interactive sessions between coming-of-age authors and readers through her book club. During her stay in the Big Apple, Ms Bendre was also visited by her best friends Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi and Hrithik Roshan. She returned to Mumbai in December last year.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
Sonali Bendre has featured in several hit films such as Sarfarosh, opposite Aamir Khan, Duplicate co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Hum Saath-Saath Hai, in which she was paired opposite Salman Khan.
