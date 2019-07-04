A Year After Cancer Diagnosis, Sonali Bendre Thanks Fans For 'Getting Her Through This'

Sonali Bendre shared this image. (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

Highlights Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer last year Sonali Bendre was undergoing treatment in New York She added the hashtag "#SwitchOnTheSunshine"

It's been a year since Sonali Bendre opened up about her ordeal with cancer on social media. On Thursday, the 44-year-old actress shared a post on her Instagram profile, in which she thanked her fans for being "instrumental" during tough times and standing by her throughout. Sonali borrowed a quote from Milk And Honey poet Rupi Kaur's poem and wrote: "Stay strong through your pain, grow flowers from it. You have helped me grow flowers out of mine, so bloom beautifully, dangerously, loudly. Bloom softly. However you need to just bloom." In the latter section of the post, Ms Bendre added, "It's been a year. I can't tell you how instrumental you all have been. Thank you for helping me get through this and for helping me #SwitchOnTheSunshine."

Sonali Bendre added the hashtags "#Gratitude #BeFearless #OneDayAtATime" and "#MyNewNormal" to the post. Take a look at Sonali Bendre's post here:

Last year, Sonali Bendre shared a lengthy note about being diagnosed with cancer on social media, in which she wrote: "I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful." This is the post we are talking about:

Sonali Bendre was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York last year, where she was accompanied by her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl and was frequently visited by their son Ranveer. She organised several interactive sessions between coming-of-age authors and readers through her book club. During her stay in the Big Apple, Ms Bendre was also visited by her best friends Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi and Hrithik Roshan. She returned to Mumbai in December last year.

Sonali Bendre has featured in several hit films such as Sarfarosh, opposite Aamir Khan, Duplicate co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Hum Saath-Saath Hai, in which she was paired opposite Salman Khan.

