'Baes For Life' Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi Are Just The Dose Of Sunshine You Need

Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi are best friends forever, you know. The BFF trio recently took over the sets of BFFs With Vogue for a new episode and shared pictures on Instagram. While Sonali Bendre kept the caption of her album cute and simple, Sussanne poured her heart out on Instagram as she dedicated a warm note to her besties. "'Stay close to people who feel like Sunlight' - this is the simple truth I keep at the back of my head when choosing my peeps. Lucky for me, God blessed me with the whole solar system! My darling Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Oberoi... Baes for life," she wrote and the post can only make you go aww.

The trio of besties also set major style squad goals on the show - their looks were styled by Vogue's Fashion Director Anaita Shroff Adajania. Sussanne was chic and smart in a cream ensemble with a cowl neckline while Sonali was pretty as usual in a beige pant-suit with a black strappy top. Gayatri Joshi opted for a polka dotted ensemble in monochrome.

Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi have been constant supports for Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with cancer last year and underwent prolonged treatment in New York. On Instagram, Sonali has often written about her friends are the ones who "switch on the sunshine" for her. "I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is," she had written in a note on Friendship's Day.

Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi had also briefly taken over Sonali Bendre's virtual book club during her treatment and kept it up and running.

Here's to "switching on the sunshine" with BFFs!

