A Window To Hina Khan's Recovery Journey: 'Doing What I Promised Myself'

Hina Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

Hina Khan's journey to recovery has been nothing short of inspirational. The actress, who is battling Stage Three breast cancer, shared a video from her workout session. She captioned the post, "Will it to win it, one step at a time.. Doing what I promised myself.. yes...just as I said you can find Good Days and make the most of it, even if they are few.. This journey should be remembered for what I made off it .. not the other way around.. Thank you Allah for giving me this strength.. I pray for your continuous support and healing."

Hina Khan added in her caption, "With all due respect to everyone who's battling similar fights more or less...the idea is to know yourself, find your own way and listen to your body." She added a couple of hashtags to her post -#ScarredNotScared, #AWindowToMyJourney, #TheGirlWhoNeverGivesUp, #DaddysStrongGirl and #OneDayAtATime.

Hina Khan has been actively documenting it all - her first chemotherapy session, her work diaries, hair transformation - one post at a time. Hina recently shared a video from her first work assignment after the diagnosis. Take a look:

The actress also shared pictures of her scars and she wrote, "What do you see in this Picture? The Scars on my body or the Hope in my eyes?"

Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post last month. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."