A 'Whistle' From Shruti Haasan's Boyfriend Santanu For The Look He Styled For Her

Shruti Haasan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Actress Shruti Haasan, on Friday, treated her fans to a bunch of brand new pictures of herself. The pictures feature Shruti dressed in a stunning black dress which has meshwork around the shoulders. She completed the look with black sneakers. As always, Shruti Haasan looks drop dead gorgeous as she poses in the pictures. Guess who styled Shruti's look in the pictures? None other than her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. In the caption of the post, Shruti told us that "it's Friday but the hustle never ends." While a lot of her fans complimented her look in the pictures, we couldn't help but notice her one constant fan. Yes, we are talking about Santanu. In his comment, Santanu Hazarika wrote: "Whistle" and added a heart-eyed emoji.

Take a look at Shruti Haasan's new pictures here:

Shruti spent the second COVID lockdown in Mumbai with Santanu Hazarika. In May, Shruti dropped a collage featuring four pictures of herself and Santanu. In the pictures, she can be seen posing with Santanu Hazarika. Sharing the collage on Instagram, Shruti Haasan wrote: "Locked down with my bestie Santanu Hazarika." The post received a lot of comments. "Cuties," Tamannaah Bhatia commented on the post.

Check out the aforementioned post here:

Santanu Hazarika is an artist by profession. A lot of artworks by Santanu are inspired by his muse Shruti Haasan. Last month, he captured his art and his muse in one frame. Shruti shared the picture on Instagram and complemented it with a poetic caption.

Here's the picture:

Coming back to Shruti Haasan, the actress has featured in a number of Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. Some of her credits include Luck, Race Gurram, Krack, Katamarayudu and more.