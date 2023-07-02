A Walk To Remember, Featuring Sonam Kapoor With Anand Ahuja And Son Vayu. Courtesy - Rhea Kapoor

Image was shared by Rhea Kapoor. (courtesy: rheakapoor )

Sonam is living her best life in London and this photo shared by her younger sister Rhea stands as proof. On Saturday evening, Rhea Kapoor blessed our feeds with some adorable snaps of Sonam Kapoor with his husband and son Vayu, taking a stroll on the streets of London, Notting Hill, to be more precise. The couple was also joined by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani on their weekend getaway. In the pictures, Sonam Kapoor can be spotted in an all-black attire, smiling at the camera while holding her little one in her arms. Sharing the post on her timeline, Rhea Kapoor simply wrote, "Walking with Vayu."

The post is too adorable to miss, take a look:

Earlier in the week, Kareena Kapoor, who is also holidaying in London with husband Saif and sons Jeh and Taimur, joined Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja for a dinner date. Sonam Kapoor posted pictures from their dinner at London's Mimi Mei Fair. "With the crew Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," wrote Sonam. Re-posting the picture, Kareena wrote, "With the best in our fav city." For the unversed, Kareena will feature in Rhea Kapoor's film The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Take a look at the lovely picture posted by Kareena:

Kareena Kapoor also shared another picture from the eatery in London and wrote, "What food...the best Chinese."

Last weekend, Rhea and Sonam's cousin Janhvi Kapoor also joined them in the fun in London. Posting a picture of Sonam and Janhvi, Rhea captioned the post, "Sweet summer solstice at 7 pm. #londonbynight."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor received the opportunity to represent India at the UK-India Week 2023. The actress had received an invitation from the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, to attend the prestigious reception, which was held at 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the UK Prime Minister. For the prestigious occasion, Sonam looked resplendent in a custom pastel green saree designed by ace couturier Rohit Bal.

In the caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Representing in Rohit Bal for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK-India week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer.” Sonam Kapoor was styled by her frequent collaborator and sister Rhea Kapoor, and Manisha Melwani.

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor replied to the post with heart emojis. Meanwhile, the star's husband Anand Ahuja said, “Wild,” with heart-eye emojis.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is all set to make a comeback with Blind.