A Tour Of Sonakshi Sinha's Stunning Mumbai Home. Pics Inside

Sonakshi Sinha gave a tour of her stunning Mumbai apartment in a video for Architectural Digest India. Sonakshi also posted photos of her 4,000-square-foot Mumbai home. In the video, Sonakshi Sinha begins the tour with a spot at the entrance area that has a painting made by her. She then walks into her living area, where she says that she has placed a giant TV for movie nights. The area that the actress is "most proud of" happens to be the dinning space. She then gives a tour of the bedroom and the closet. The video posted by Sonakshi Sinha also has glimpses of the art studio, a yoga area, a dressing room, and a walk-in wardrobe overlooking the sea.

Sonakshi Sinha shared more photos from her home and she captioned it, "Home lewks."

Here are some more photos from Sonakshi Sinha's "dream home."

In May this year, Sonakshi Sinha shared glimpses from her new home and she wrote in her caption, "Adulting - Hard! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins.... AAAARGH! Doing up a house is NOT easy."

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan.

The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Mission Mangal, among others. She was also seen in Double XL with Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi. This year, the actress starred in the hit series Dahaad recently. She will next be seen in the film Kakuda.