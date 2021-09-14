A Tour Of Nia Sharma's Spectacular Mumbai House

Nia Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: niasharma90)

Nia Sharma, what an amazing home! The actress, on Tuesday, took us inside her "Nia Niwas" and her new home is everything beautiful. In her latest Instagram post, Nia Sharma shared pictures from the griha pravesh puja of her new house. The interiors of the actress' newly furnished home are all-white, comprising floor-to-ceiling windows and modern chandeliers. Nia Sharma also shared the spectacular view of Mumbai's skyline from her house. In the pictures, the actress looks stunning in a white lehenga. Her post has gone crazy viral on the Internet. Check it out here:

Nia Sharma's brother Vinay also shared glimpses of their new "abode" on Instagram. "Happiness is cutting the tags right before wearing your new clothes in your new abode," he wrote. See his post here:

Nia Sharma made her television debut with 2010 show Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, post which she starred in shows ike Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. She rose to popularity for her performance in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the role of Maanvi.

A few days ago, Nia Sharma shared a picture of herself watching the recently-released web-series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 in what appears to be her old house. "What a brilliant show! Started watching and now glued to it like nothing else," she captioned the photo. Take a look:

Nia Sharma has also worked in TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin, reality show Comedy Nights Bachao season 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India and web-series Twisted.

She was last seen in a music video titled Do Ghoont.