A Throwback Gem From Bobby Deol And Tania's Wedding, Shared By Dharmendra

Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol marked 29 years of marriage on Friday (May 30).

On his 29th anniversary, Bobby Deol shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.

He captioned the photo, "Hey my love, happy anniversary. Forever yours."

Earlier that day, veteran actor Dharmendra also took to social media to extend his wishes to the couple.

He shared two throwback photos from their wedding and wrote, "Happy Anniversary, my darling kids. Wishing you the best of the best in life. Enjoy this very, very SPECIAL DAY."

Bobby and Tania Deol got married on May 30, 1996. The couple have two sons, Aryaman and Dharam.

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2, which premiered on Amazon MX Player on February 27.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the series starred Bobby Deol alongside Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha and Esha Gupta.

He also recently made his Telugu debut in Daaku Maharaj, where he shared the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela and Pragya Jaiswal. The film was directed by Bobby Kolli.

