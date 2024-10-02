A <i>Thalapathy 69</i> Update: Pooja Hegde To Collaborate With Vijay (Once Again)

Actress Pooja Hegde, who worked with Vijay in the 2022 film Beast, will once again share screen space with the superstar in the upcoming tentatively titled film Thalapathy 69. The production banner KVN Productions announced the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), on Wednesday. Along with a picture of Pooja, the post read: "Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you've already cracked it, but officially... Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir #HVinoth @thedeol @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss @LohithNK01 #Thalapathy69."

The film is directed by H. Vinoth, who made his directorial debut with Sathuranga Vettai in 2014. He has since directed films such as Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai, and Thunivu.

Currently, Pooja is busy with Suriya's tentatively titled film Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The filmmaker has kept details about this project under wraps, and fans are eagerly awaiting updates, especially before Suriya's upcoming release Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, which is set for a grand release on November 14, 2024.

In addition to Suriya 44, Pooja recently wrapped up Deva, where she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati, both playing the roles of cops. Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva is scheduled for release on February 14, 2025.

The actress will also feature in an action-thriller titled Sanki opposite Ahan Shetty, the actor from Tadap, directed by the duo Yasir Jah and Adnan A. Shaikh.

For the unversed, Pooja made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the period action film Mohenjo Daro, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Hrithik Roshan. She has appeared in Hindi films such as Housefull 4, Radhe Shyam, Cirkus, and most recently in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.