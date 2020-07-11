A Suitable Boy Trailer: Ishaan Khatter And Tabu's Forbidden Love Story Defies All Rules

Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in a still from the trailer. (courtesy YouTube)

The much-awaited trailer of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, which is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name, released on social media on Saturday and it occupied a spot on the lists of trends instantly. Set in newly independent India, the trailer follows the lives four families, but the story is centered around Rupa Mehra (Mahira Kakkar), who wishes to find a suitable boy for her 19-year-old daughter Lata (played by Tanya Maniktala). The trailer also gives us a sneak peek of Maan Kapoor (played by Ishaan Khatter) and courtesan Saeeda Bai's (Tabu) forbidden romance, which is frowned upon by the society, especially Maan's father Mahesh (Ram Kapoor) - the Kapoor patriarch. Ishaan and Tabu, blinded by love, become indifferent to the society's opinion of them.

Check out the trailer here:

When Ishaan was asked if it was easy romancing the veteran actress onscreen, during an episode of Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha, the actor said, "Because that person is Tabu, it really does half the job for you. He added, "I have said this before and I have said this in Dhadak as well, it is always easy for me to play the besotted lover. Because she's mesmerising, she is and especially in this character. I am really excited for people to see Saaeda Bai."

Directed by Mira Nair and written by Andrew Davies, the web-series has been shot across a variety of locations in India, including Lucknow and Maheshwar. The filming of the series began in September 2019 and it is slated to release on July 26 on BBC One. This is Tabu's second project with Mira Nair, with whom she earlier worked in The Namesake, starring Kal Penn and late actor Irrfan Khan.