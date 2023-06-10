A Scene From Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans Like This. See Pics

Pictures from Mannat.

It was no ordinary Saturday at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat as a sea of fans united to perform a flash mob to his songs outside the actor's Mumbai residence this evening to celebrate the world TV premiere of his film Pathaan. The actor surprised his fans by stepping out in his balcony and greeting them with a bright smile and arms wide open (read his iconic pose). The actor posed, smiled, waved and thanked fans with folded hands. Shah Rukh Khan fans know how rarely the actors steps out for photo-ops and red carpet appearances these days so when he did one on Saturday, we know it was extra special.

See pictures of Shah Rukh Khan greeting his fans:

Fans performing outside Mannat on Saturday evening:

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the year with a bang. His film Pathaan was a smash hit. The film is all set to release in Russia next month. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawanwith Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was absent from films for almost 4 years, has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In the last few years, SRK was busy as a film producer and made cameo appearances in some movies. His latest production venture was the 2022 film Darlings, that he co-produced with the film's lead actress Alia Bhatt. Besides being an actor and a producer, he is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL cricket team.