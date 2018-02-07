A Salman Khan Update To Kick-Start Your Day Salman Khan will collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala for Kick 2, releasing in December 2019

141 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan in a still from Kick. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Salman Khan has booked two top release spots in 2019 Bharat will release on Eid 2019 while Kick 2 on Christmas The wait is over, Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed Kick 2, Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed on Twitter. "The wait is over! #DEVILisBACK!! Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2, starring Salman Khan releases on Christmas 2019," read a tweet posted on the official Twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandson. Kick 2 is the sequel of 2014's blockbuster Kick, which featured Jacqueline Fernandez opposite Salman Khan. Unlike Kick 2, Kick released on Eid, which has proved to be extremely successful for Salman Khan's (except a few glitches like Tubelight). Also, with the announcement of Kick 2 releasing on Christmas 2019, Salman Khan has booked two major release spots as his film Bharat is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2019.



Take a look at the Kick 2 announcement.

The wait is over! #DEVILisBACK!! #SajidNadiadwala's Kick 2 starring @BeingSalmanKhan releases Christmas 2019. @WardaNadiadwalapic.twitter.com/UentECm1Tz — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 7, 2018



As of now, Salman is busy filming Race 3 with director Remo D'Souza. Salman replaced Saif Ali Khan as the lead of the Race franchise and he will be joined by his Kick co-star Jacqueline in the film. Race 3 also stars Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor (the only original member of the Race team).



After Race 3, Sultan and Bharat is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.



In between, Salman Khan will also produce his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's debut film titled Loverati,



Salman Khan will return as Devil in, Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed on Twitter. "The wait is over! #DEVILisBACK!! Sajid Nadiadwala's, starring Salman Khan releases on Christmas 2019," read a tweet posted on the official Twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandson.is the sequel of 2014's blockbuster, which featured Jacqueline Fernandez opposite Salman Khan. Unlikereleased on Eid, which has proved to be extremely successful for Salman Khan's (except a few glitches like). Also, with the announcement ofreleasing on Christmas 2019, Salman Khan has booked two major release spots as his filmis expected to hit the screens on Eid 2019.Take a look at theannouncement.As of now, Salman is busy filmingwith director Remo D'Souza. Salman replaced Saif Ali Khan as the lead of thefranchise and he will be joined by hisco-star Jacqueline in the film.also stars Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor (the only original member of theteam). After Salman Khan will focus on Bharat , which is his third collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar afterand Tiger Zinda Hai , which released a few days before Christmas and was a soaraway success.is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.In between, Salman Khan will also produce his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's debut film titled co-starring newcomer Warina Hussain . Salman introduced Warina in a way no one will forget soon.