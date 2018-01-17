Katrina Kaif Has 'Amazing Memories' From Tiger Zinda Hai, Co-Starring Salman Khan

Actress Katrina Kaif is basking in the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, which has collected over Rs 327 crore in four weeks. The film has set several records and gave the film's cast and crew "amazing memories," Katrina said in a statement, reports news agency IANS. "Tiger Zinda Hai has given all of us so many amazing memories to cherish. From it being Salman's (lead star Salman Khan) biggest hit, Ali's (director Ali Abbas Zafar) biggest film, to it also becoming my highest ever grosser - we are extremely happy as a team that the film has done so well," Katrina said.
Even after the release of Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi, Salman Khan and Katrina's film is ruling the box office. It is evident from the film's fourth week box office report:
#TigerZindaHai [Week 4] Fri 1.46 cr, Sat 2.12 cr, Sun 3.27 cr, Mon 1.36 cr. Total: 327.07 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2018
Tiger Zinda Hai opened to mixed reviews on December 22. "The entire team had pushed themselves to make a quality film that entertains audiences and gives them a product that they have never seen before. I'm glad the film is getting incredible love from audiences that it totally deserves," Katrina Kaif said.
Tiger Zinda Hai, made on a budget of Rs 150 crore is Salman Khan's third film, which has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark. It beat Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan's record too. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman and Katrina's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) - both films have been produced by Yash Raj Films.
