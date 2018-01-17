Katrina Kaif Has 'Amazing Memories' From Tiger Zinda Hai, Co-Starring Salman Khan Katrina Kaif said: "I'm glad the film is getting incredible love from audiences that it totally deserves"

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai. (Image courtesy: Ali abbas Zafar) New Delhi: Highlights Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman's third film to cross Rs 300-crore mark "It is also my highest ever grosser," said Katrina Kaif Tiger Zinda Hai collected over Rs 327 crore in four weeks Tiger Zinda Hai, which has collected over Rs 327 crore in four weeks. The film has set several records and gave the film's cast and crew "amazing memories," Katrina said in a statement, reports news agency IANS. "Tiger Zinda Hai has given all of us so many amazing memories to cherish. From it



Even after the release of Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi, Salman Khan and Katrina's film is ruling the box office. It is evident from the film's fourth week box office report:

#TigerZindaHai [Week 4] Fri 1.46 cr, Sat 2.12 cr, Sun 3.27 cr, Mon 1.36 cr. Total: 327.07 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2018



Tiger Zinda Hai opened to mixed reviews on December 22. "The entire team had pushed themselves to make a quality film that entertains audiences and gives them a product that they have never seen before. I'm glad the film is getting incredible love from audiences that it totally deserves," Katrina Kaif said.



Tiger Zinda Hai, made on a budget of Rs 150 crore is Salman Khan's third film, which has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark. It beat Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan's record too. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman and Katrina's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) - both films have been produced by Yash Raj Films.



Katrina Kaif is now looking forward to the release of Thugs Of Hindostan (with Aamir Khan) and later Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.



(With inputs from IANS)



Actress Katrina Kaif is basking in the success of, which has collected over Rs 327 crore in four weeks. The film has set several records and gave the film's cast and crew "amazing memories," Katrina said in a statement, reports news agency IANS. "has given all of us so many amazing memories to cherish. From it being Salman's (lead star Salman Khan) biggest hit , Ali's (director Ali Abbas Zafar) biggest film, to it also becoming my highest ever grosser - we are extremely happy as a team that the film has done so well," Katrina said.Even after the release of Saif Ali Khan's, Salman Khan and Katrina's film is ruling the box office. It is evident from the film's fourth week box office report:opened to mixed reviews on December 22. "The entire team had pushed themselves to make a quality film that entertains audiences and gives them a product that they have never seen before. I'm glad the film is getting incredible love from audiences that it totally deserves," Katrina Kaif said., made on a budget of Rs 150 crore is Salman Khan's third film, which has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark. It beatand's record too.is a sequel to Salman and Katrina's(2012) - both films have been produced by Yash Raj Films. Katrina Kaif is now looking forward to the release of(with Aamir Khan) and later, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.(With inputs from IANS)