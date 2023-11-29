A Round Up Of How Animal Stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor Lit Up Hyderabad

Bobby Deol with the team of Animal. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

The stars of Animal, who have actively been promoting their film, checked into Hyderabad earlier this week and shared moments from it on social media. Except the film's lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is a social media recluse, all the Animal stars shared pictures on Instagram. Bobby Deol posted a picture with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bobby Deol, Bhushan Kumar, Shiv Chanana and Pranay Reddy Vanga. Bobby Deol captioned the post, #AnimalKaTeam. See you at the cinemas on 1st Dec."

Check out Bobby Deol's post here:

Bobby Deol shared moments from the film's promotional event in Hyderabad and he wrote on Instagram, "Last stop Hyderabad! This was amazing. It was so much fun talking to all of you and specially SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Thank you for all the love that you showed us. Just 2 days to go. Animal in theatres on 1st December."

Rashmika Mandanna shared a couple of photos from the event and she wrote, "This is the frame for me guys. Who ever captured this moment for me. Thankyou. This is all about yesterday - The love, the warmth, the respect, the madness, the nervousness, the anticipation but over all. The magic of the moment. So grateful to my loves for the endless love. Thankyou all for yesterday. Animal is releasing soon. 3 more days to go."

Anil Kapoor too shared a video from the Hyderabad promotions.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on December 1.

Earlier, Animal was slated to release on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December this year. Gadar 2 was a smash hit at the box office, while OMG 2 was moderately successful.