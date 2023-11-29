Mahesh Babu To Bobby Deol After Watching Animal Teaser: 'You Blew My Mind Away'

Mahesh Babu with Bobby Deol. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

Mahesh Babu, who was one of the special guests at the Animal event held in Hyderabad recently, gave a special shout out to Bobby Deol, who stars in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga project, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Mahesh Babu said to Bobby Deol at the event, "The first time I saw the teaser of Animal, I think you come in the end and you blew my mind away, my brother. I mean, my phone just dropped out of my hand. And I think the transformation is just stunning and we really can't wait to watch you on the screen." Bobby Deol, thanking the superstar, said, "I love you man" and hugged him.

Documenting the Hyderabad event in the form of a video, Bobby Deol, wrote, "Last stop Hyderabad! This was amazing. It was so much fun talking to all of you and specially SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Thank you for all the love that you showed us. Just 2 days to go. Animal in theatres on 1st December. Advance booking is now open."

Check out Bobby Deol's post here:

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor shared the video from the event and he wrote, "I'm still buzzing from the energy of this phenomenal event! I could not have imagined a better blessing for our film than the love, warmth and generosity showered on us by people of Hyderabad...A special note of thanks to Mahesh Babu for gracing this event. His star burns so bright, it lit up the entire arena! Sending a prayer of thanks to the late Bapu saab for introducing me to the incredible world of Tollywood and directing me in my first ever Telugu film. Here's hoping my bond with Hyderabad grows only deeper with Animal."

Rashmika Mandanna summed up her experience with these words, "This is the frame for me guys. Who ever captured this moment for me. Thankyou. This is all about yesterday - The love, the warmth, the respect, the madness, the nervousness, the anticipation but over all the magic of the moment. So grateful to my loves for the endless love. Thankyou all for yesterday. Animal is releasing soon."

At the event, Mahesh Babu cheered for Ranbir Kapoor as well. He said, "Told him this thing when I met him but I don't think he took me seriously. So today on this stage I am saying I am a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan. And in my opinion I think he is the best actor in India."