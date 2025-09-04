A Rekha And Imran Khan Marriage Designed By Her Mother? Report From 40 Years Ago Goes Viral

Bollywood's eternal diva Rekha has always been a subject of intrigue. Among the many stories that have surrounded her over the decades, one that continues to resurface is her rumoured romance with former Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan.

According to a Star Report from 1985, which resurfaced years later and went viral on social media, Rekha and Imran Khan were often spotted together during the 1980s. Their frequent appearances fuelled rumours that their bond was more than just friendship, with gossip columns abuzz about a possible wedding on the horizon.

Onlookers were convinced that love was blossoming between them, noting their chemistry at events. As the report put it, "Those who saw Rekha and Imran enjoying each other's company at the beach were struck by their closeness and were thus convinced that they loved each other deeply and passionately".

Another twist to the tale was Rekha's mother, Pushpavalli's, apparent admiration for Imran. Reports suggested that she believed he would make a suitable partner for her daughter and even visited a najoomi (astrologer) in Delhi to seek clarity on the match.

The report noted, "She had gone to Delhi and consulted a najoomi if Imran could be an ideal suitor to her daughter. No one knows what the najoomi had said, but Rekha's mother was convinced that Imran could be a welcome addition to her family".

Despite the glamorous outings, the whispers of romance, and her mother's support, the much-talked-about marriage between Rekha and Imran Khan never materialised. Eventually, both went their separate ways, leaving behind one of Bollywood's most intriguing half-rumours, half-mysteries. Neither Rekha nor Imran ever confirmed being romantically involved in the past.

