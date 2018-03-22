A Pic Of Sonam Kapoor On Detox Day. Credit - Rumoured Boyfriend Anand Ahuja Sonam wrote on her Instagram posts, "Always in @wearerheson even when detoxing!"

Actress Sonam Kapoor has always shared a great bond with food and fashion and on Wednesday evening, she was clicked while enjoying them both; albeit a detox meal, this time. Sonam, 32, posted a click of her on Instagram and wrote, "Always in @wearerheson even when detoxing! @anandahuja #missing Rhea Kapoor." In the Instagram credits, she mentioned that the picture was clicked by her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. For the evening, Sonam picked a Rheson creation and teamed it with that lovely smile. Her simple evening look was much appreciated by her followers. "Slaying" and "fabulous outfit," read two comments. Fashion brand Rheson is co-owned by Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.Here's what Sonam Kapoor posted on Instagram:Of her love for food, Sonam Kapoor had earlier told news agency IANS, "My whole life revolves around food. While having breakfast I think what I should have for lunch while having lunch I think what I should eat for dinner." Before making her debut in Bollywood with 2007 film, Sonam transitioned from being overweight to a fitter self.Sonam and Anand Ahuja have been rumoured to be dating for a while now and various unconfirmed reports suggest that they might get married this year. The duo is often photographed. However, there has been no statement of acknowledgement of their courtship from either. Anand Ahuja had accompanied Sonam and her family to her cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding in UAE, last month. Sonam is currently gearing up for the release of her film. The Shashanka Ghosh-directed film, also starring Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker, releases on June 1.(With inputs from IANS)