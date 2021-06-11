A Pic From The 'Days' When Suniel Shetty 'Would Do Anything To Show Off His Bicep'. See Here

Suniel Shetty shared this picture.(Image courtesy: suniel.shetty)

Highlights Suniel Shetty dropped a throwback picture on Instagram

He can be seen showing off his bicep in the picture

The picture is from an old photoshoot

At the age of 59, actor Suniel Shetty is considered to be one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities and there is absolutely no doubt about that. The actor often shares pictures and videos from his training sessions on social media. Suniel Shetty's fitness journey began way back during his initial days in Bollywood. Revisiting his memories, the actor, on Friday, shared a throwback picture from his early days in the industry. The picture features him posing for the camera as he shows off his perfectly built bicep muscles. In the picture, Suniel Shetty can be seen dressed in black outfit. Recalling the good old days, Suniel Shetty wrote: "Bicep dikhane ke liye kuch bhi karega days (The days when I would do anything to show off my bicep)."

Many fans of the actor commented on his post and lauded his fitness journey. "You inspire us Sir...stay fit always," an Instagram user commented on Suniel Shetty's post. Most others dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Suniel Shetty's post here:

As mentioned above, Suniel Shetty keeps motivating his Instafam to stay fit with his workout pictures and videos. He is quite regular with his workouts and often adds new pictures to his fitness diaries. A lot of his fans look up to him for fitness inspiration. Here are some posts of Suniel Shetty related to his workouts:

Suniel Shetty made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film Balwaan. He has worked in some of the most loved films like Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Border and many more. He was last seen in the film Mumbai Saga. He will next be seen in Milan Luthria's Tadap.