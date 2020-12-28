Suniel Shetty And Athiya Share Throwback Bonanza On Ahan Shetty's Birthday

Suniel Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: suniel.shetty)

On son Ahan Shetty's birthday, actor Suniel Shetty shared a bunch of throwback pictures on his Instagram profile. That's not it, we also got glimpses of Ahan's childhood in Athiya Shetty's birthday posts for her brother. Suniel Shetty's post also comprised some recent pictures of himself and Ahan. His wish for his son read: "Closed my eyes for a moment and suddenly a man stands where a boy used to be... a man who gives me a zillion reasons to be proud of ... takes me less than a second to realise how blessed as a father I am ... my greatest treasure...happy birthday baba."

Athiya Shetty, on her Instagram stories, shared two cute pictures of Ahan when he was a little baby. "Happy birthday, Aani...always got your back," she wrote in one of the captions.

We often get to see pictures from Ahan Shetty's childhood on Suniel Shetty's Instagram feed. Earlier in October, Suniel Shetty shared a photo that features a much, much younger version of Ahan. Before that, he posted an ROFL picture of the siblings making goofy faces for the camera. Check them out here:

In terms of work, Suneil Shetty was last seen in the redux of Sheher Ki Ladki along with Raveena Tandon in Khandaani Shafakhana. Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with Nikkhil Advani's Hero, in which she shared screen space with Sooraj Pancholi. She was next seen in the 2017 film Mubarakan alongside Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, in which she co-starred with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Ahan will make his debut in Bollywood with a Hindi remake of 2018 Telugu blockbuster RX 100.