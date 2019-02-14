A New Apartment For Sara Ali Khan? Internet Joins The Dots After She Posts Pic

Sara Ali Khan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

On Valentine's Day, two-film-old Sara Ali Khan resurfaced on Instagram after two weeks to share about her new journey. Sharing a photo of herself in a cute pink strappy dress, Sara captioned the photo: "Here's to new beginnings!" It appears that Sara Ali Khan was in the middle of unboxing cartons when she took a break to flash the victory sign. In the photo, she can be seen sitting on a floor rug with loaded paper boxes around her, waiting to be unpacked. A closer look reveals what's inside the containers - a telephone, a table lamp and some fancy decor piece. With so many hints, Sara's Instafam didn't find it difficult to join the dots and are of the opinion that she may have moved in to a new apartment: "Looks like she got her own apartment and moved out," read a comment.

Well, reports of Sara Ali Khan moving out of her mother Amrita Singh's home propped up on the Internet after a photo of the actress loading a car with packed boxes went crazy viral on the Internet. Shared by Zoom TV and reported by Femina that Sara is indeed moving out, the Internet began speculating where exactly her new hide-out is. In the viral photo, Sara appears to be slightly disturbed by the paparazzi intrusion and appears to ask the cameras to stop clicking. In the photo too, she can be seen loading plant pots and lamps in her car.

Super excited Sara Ali Khan is moving her celeb crush.. is this true ? #SaraMovesOut Sara Moves Out pic.twitter.com/rHg1fuf3nc — banjaran (@_MissNaira) February 13, 2019

Sara Ali Khan is loading up her car #SaraMovesOutpic.twitter.com/c0xr5YdEPH — Sandeep Singh (@Sandeep16404172) February 13, 2019

Guys it's great to see Sara Ali Khan move out from her mom's for her next movie #SaraMovesOutpic.twitter.com/3GuVbXAPq3 — kengba singh (@ksingh_nungsiba) February 13, 2019

Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath and then starred in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which shattered box office records with over 200 crore. Ahead of her film release, Sara Ali Khan has also made her TV debut on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 6 with Saif Ali Khan. She is Saif Ali Khan's daughter with his first wife Amrita Singh.