A New Apartment For Sara Ali Khan? Internet Joins The Dots After She Posts Pic

Sara Ali Khan's Instafam didn't find it difficult to join the dots and are of the opinion that she may have moved in to a new apartment

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 14, 2019 14:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
A New Apartment For Sara Ali Khan? Internet Joins The Dots After She Posts Pic

Sara Ali Khan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sara Ali Khan's new post says: "To new beginnings"
  2. In the pic, she can be seen unboxing cartons
  3. Earlier, it was reported she moved out of her mother's house

On Valentine's Day, two-film-old Sara Ali Khan resurfaced on Instagram after two weeks to share about her new journey. Sharing a photo of herself in a cute pink strappy dress, Sara captioned the photo: "Here's to new beginnings!" It appears that Sara Ali Khan was in the middle of unboxing cartons when she took a break to flash the victory sign. In the photo, she can be seen sitting on a floor rug with loaded paper boxes around her, waiting to be unpacked. A closer look reveals what's inside the containers - a telephone, a table lamp and some fancy decor piece. With so many hints, Sara's Instafam didn't find it difficult to join the dots and are of the opinion that she may have moved in to a new apartment: "Looks like she got her own apartment and moved out," read a comment.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here's to new beginnings!

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

Well, reports of Sara Ali Khan moving out of her mother Amrita Singh's home propped up on the Internet after a photo of the actress loading a car with packed boxes went crazy viral on the Internet. Shared by Zoom TV and reported by Femina that Sara is indeed moving out, the Internet began speculating where exactly her new hide-out is. In the viral photo, Sara appears to be slightly disturbed by the paparazzi intrusion and appears to ask the cameras to stop clicking. In the photo too, she can be seen loading plant pots and lamps in her car.

besq2aqg

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath and then starred in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which shattered box office records with over 200 crore. Ahead of her film release, Sara Ali Khan has also made her TV debut on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 6 with Saif Ali Khan. She is Saif Ali Khan's daughter with his first wife Amrita Singh.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

sara ali khansara ali khan new apartment

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Naraina FireRahul GandhiXUV300Triumph Street TwinMadhubalaValentine DayValentine Day 2019Live TVValentine's DayHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesXUV300Mulayam Singh YadavDelhi WeatherWeatherGalaxy M30Oppo F11 ProRedmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................