A Month After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Kriti Sanon Shares A Cryptic Post

Kriti Sanon shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kritisanon )

Highlights Kriti Sanon shared a couplet written by her on Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Rohini Iyer reacted to her post

Sushant's Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra also commented on the post

Kriti Sanon, who co-starred with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2017 film Raabta, shared a cryptic post on Tuesday, a month after the actor died. Mr Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 - police say he died by suicide. Kriti, who was among the few members of the film industry to have attended the funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a couplet written by her on Instagram which read: "And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions." Reacting to Kriti Sanon's post, Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Rohini Iyer, Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant in Dil Bechara and Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's post:

Earlier this month, Kriti Sanon shared the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, which will soon release on Disney+Hotstar, and wrote that it will be "really hard" for her to watch the film. "It's gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can I not! #Sush," she wrote with broken heart emoji.

Two days after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kriti Sanon mourned the actor by sharing an emotional tribute, in which she poured her heart out. She posted a couple of pictures of herself and the actor and wrote: "Sush, I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where dying felt easier or better than living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass that moment, I wish you hadn't pushed the ones who loved you away... I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you...I couldn't...I wish so many things."

"A part of my heart has gone with you... And a part will always keep you alive. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will," read her full post.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kriti Sanon was also criticized on social media initially for not immediately posting a tribute to her friend and co-star. However, when she was photographed at the funeral, the commentary online changed from censure to praise.