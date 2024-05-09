A Mini Bollywood Wives Reunion With Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh And Neelam Kothari. MIA - Bhavana Pandey

Neelam, Maheep and Seema pictured at the event

The OG Bollywod wives Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni) and Seema Sajdeh (previously married to Sohail Khan) reunited at a recent high-voltage event in Mumbai. Needless to say, Maheep, Neelam and Seema were dressed in their stylish best. Maheep Kapoor opted for a powder-blue dress while Neelam looked gorgeous in a deep-blue dress. Seema kept her style statement casual and chic. She wore a stylish white long jacket over her black ensemble. The BFFs posed for the cameras. Bhavana Pandey, the fourth pillar of the group, was MIA from the event. Take a look at the pictures from last night:

Neelam also shared a few pictures on her Instagram feed. She wrote, "What a fabulous store @tiffanyandco. Missed you in this pic @bhavanapandey. Thanks @deepakyadav___ for the click." Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look at the pictures here:

In March, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey had a mini reunion at Alanna Panday's baby shower. FYI, Alanna's mother Deanne Pandey is a very good friend of Gauri Khan and others. In the pictures, the ladies can be seen wearing different shades of blue in accordance with the theme of the party. Sharing the images, Gauri wrote, "High Tea.....congratulations." Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Deanne Pandey dropped love emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series based on the lives of four star-wives - Seema Sajdeh (previously married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). The series showcases the decade-old friendship of Neelam, Maheep, Seema and Bhavana. The series is an amalgamation of fact and fiction that contribtutes to the drama. In the second season, Gauri Khan had an extended cameo.