Sonakshi Sinha's Winter Wonderland Is All About 'Snow, Reindeer Love, Furry Horses' And More

Sonakshi Sinha shared this picture. (courtesy: aslisona)

Another day, another update from Sonakshi Sinha's “winter wonderland”. The actress was in Finland to mark the holiday season. From enjoying the time in the snow to saying hello to a reindeer, Sonakshi's album looks straight out of a fairy tale. Don't miss the picturesque location. Sonakshi looks stunning in her white puffer jacket. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Winter wonderland? Nope… its @apukkaresort! Coziest cabin, lots of snow, reindeer love, furry horses, tents that keep you warm and the best coffee…Can't wait to be back.”

Before, Sonakshi Sinha also shared a montage from her time in the snow-capped region. Oh, and, she also made a snow angel. Along with the video, she wrote, “I don't care what you say… Santa Claus is real!!! I crossed over to the arctic circle, I met him… and some reindeers, and I made snow angels for the first time, ice skated for the first time, went hunting for the northern lights and came back with some amazing pictures of me with the moon, ate food in a glass igloo, went partying in an empty nightclub made of ice, rode a snowmobile for the first time…It's so cold but how am I melting??? Rovaniemi, I love you.”

Sonakshi Sinha also confessed that she is not a snow person. Sharing the series of pictures, the actress wrote, “For a person who hates the cold, this place has sure changed my mind. What a surreal experience feeling snow for the first time ever…looking at the stars from inside my aurora cabin, going husky sledding in the vast white expanse, chasing the northern lights and lighting a bonfire in the middle of nowhere, roasting marshmallows, drinking hot chocolate oh and freezing myself at -14 degrees only to get into a hot tub… Saariselka you have my heart.”

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Double XL. The Satram Ramani directorial was released on November 4.