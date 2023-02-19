Raveena Tandon Spends A Day in Kashi, Reliving Late Father's Memories- 'A Send Off Papa'

Raveena Tandon shared this picture. (courtesy: officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon has shared a special post to mark the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The actress has dropped a series of pictures from her time in Kashi, Varanasi. Along with it, Raveena Tandon wrote a note remembering her father, late Ravi Tandon. The filmmaker died at the age of 86 in February, last year. Her caption read, “Day 1. #Kashi. I finally let a piece of you go…That I will hold on in my heart forever…A send off papa, on your birthday and Maha Shivratri, couldn't get better. From Dusk to Dawn .. did the entire Kashi Vishwanath with you and then bade you a happy goodbye . Love you always ! Jai Shiv Shankar Bholenath! Har Har Mahadev! Har Har Gange Maiya!” Replying to the post, actor Vikrant Massey wrote, “Har Har Mahadev.” Actress Neetu Kapoor dropped a red heart under the post.

Earlier this week, Raveena Tandon celebrated her father Ravi Tandon's birthday. She dropped a montage featuring major throwback stills on Instagram. The side note read, “Happy birthday, papa. Miss you.”

Raveena Tandon, last year, with a heavy heart announced the news on Instagram. Sharing a set of throwback pictures featuring herself and her dad, the actress wrote, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I'm never letting go. Love you, papa.” Some of Ravi Tandon's finest works included Khud-Daar, Khel Khel Mein, Majboor Anhonee, Nazrana, and Zindagi.

Raveena Tandon was last seen in the hit Telugu film KGF: Chapter 2. Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Prakash Raj were also part of the film. Now, fans are waiting for the third instalment of the Prashant Neel directorial.

Raveena Tandon was also part of the Aranyak. She played the role of a police officer in the Netflix series.