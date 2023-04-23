Diana Penty's Post-Eid Biryani Party Triggers This Response From Vaani Kapoor

Image was shared by Diana Penty.(courtesy: dianapenty)

Guys, Diana Penty's latest post needs all your attention. The actress has shared a glimpse of her Eid celebrations. Oh, and, it screams yummilicious from miles away. In the pics, Diana is seen relishing a plate of biryani with a bowl of raita. Diana's smile acted as the cherry on top. Sharing the photos from her post-Eid celebrations, Diana wrote, “Always better the next day [yummy emoji].” For the hashtags, she added, “#Biryani, #FavouriteFood, #PostEidFeels.” Replying to the post, Vaani Kapoor said, “ I want your metabolism.”

Diana Penty, a while back, shared a video from her holiday in the mountains. The clip opens to Diana enjoying her time at a beautiful location. Her caption read, “The hills were calling… and so I went!”

Diana Penty made a lot of noise when she announced her next project Bloody Daddy. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Rajeev Khandelwal is also part of the film. Bloody Daddy has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, will release on June 9. At the time of sharing the teaser, Diana wrote, “No time like the present to make this BLOODY announcement! Bloody DaddyJune 9, 2023, on Jion Cinema.”

Diana Penty will also share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Diana announced the happy news on Instagram with a picture of her script. Expressing her gratitude, the actress wrote, “Can't tell you just how excited I am about this one! A dream come true really, to be sharing screen space with the one and only @amitabhbachchan @ribhu_dasgupta , thank you for having me on board! Can't wait to get this started!#Section84.” Replying to the post, Dulqeer Salman said, “Wow !!! All the best Lady D !!!” Nimrat Kaur dropped black heart emojis.

Diana Penty was last seen in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. Nushrratt Bharuccha was also part of the film.