Cocktail Actress Diana Penty's Pic Is A True Blast From The Past

Diana Penty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Diana Penty shared a picture from her childhood

Little Diana in the picture can be seen sporting a white and blue frock

Reacting to the post, actress Dia Mirza commented: "OMG"

Actress Diana Penty, on Friday, updated her Instagram profile with a major throwback picture of herself. The actress, who is known for her performance in the 2012 film Cocktail, posted a picture from her childhood and oh boy - she looks unrecognizable. Little Diana in the picture can be seen sporting a white and blue frock and a pair of spectacles. Sharing the photo, Diana Penty accompanied her post with an ROFL caption. She wrote: "Boy, have I aged." Reacting to the post, actress Dia Mirza commented: "OMG" with a heart-eye emoji while Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: "Hahahaha, love." See the blast from the past here:

Diana Penty's Instagram feed has many pictures from her childhood. On Father's Day last year, she shared a vintage photo featuring herself, her mom and dad and wrote: "#HappyFathersDay Ro, wherever in the galaxy you are. Remember to shine brightest bright, so I can spot you all the way from here. P.S. Photobombed as always by Mother Hen." Here's the post we are talking about:

And shared this post on Mother's Day last year:

Diana Penty made her debut in Bollywood in 2012 with Cocktail, in which she co-starred with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, was a hit at the box office. Diana Penty is also featured in films like Happy Bhag Jayegi, its sequel Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Lucknow Central and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran. Diana Penty will next be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love.