An ROFL Karaoke Session At Taapsee Pannu's House: 'It's Getting Crazier'

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo (courtesy tapaseepannu)

Highlights Taapsee shared glimpses of her in-house karaoke on instagram

Her sisters can be seen singing karaoke in the stories

"It's getting crazier," Taapsee captioned a story

Open Taapsee Pannu's latest Instagram Stories at your own risk. The actress herself flashed this warning. The reason: the singing skills of her sisters Shagun and Evania. With strict restrictions in Mumbai, everyone is stuck in their homes. But the sisters decided to make the fullest of the time together by having a karaoke afternoon. Through a series of clips, we can see Shagun and Evania flaunting their hidden talents. Taapsee kept us hooked to the Stories with her hilarious caption commentary. In case you have taken Taapsee's warning too seriously and missed out on all the fun.

Worry not as we will walk you through the songs they picked for the fun afternoon activity. The first one is Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor's romantic track Kasam Ki Kasam from the film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. The next is the popular number Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge, featuring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor from the film Raja Hindustani.

Taapsee and her sisters previously entertained everyone with their version of "Biggini shoot". They danced on the viral track created by Yashraj Mukhate. It was shot in the Maldives and also featured Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe.

Coming back to Taapsee's musical afternoon, it looks like a much-needed break for the actress. Taapsee is currently working on Shabaash Mithu. One can see a plethora of pictures from her prep up sessions to get into the character.

The sports biopic, based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithaji Raj, is being directed by Rahul Dholakia. Before that, Taapsee finished shooting for Anurag Kashyap's new age thriller Dobaara. We can't wait to see what else the actress plans to do amid the lockdown.