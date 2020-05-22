A Glimpse Of Pulkit Samrat's 'Hair-Raising Tale' With Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat shared this image. (courtesy pulkitsamrat)

Highlights Pulkit shared a picture featuring Kriti

Kriti can be seen engrossed in styling Pulkit's hair

Pulkit can be seen posing for the camera

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda keep painting Instagram red with their loved-up posts featuring each other. They also never fail to share glimpses of their lockdown activities with their Instafam - which includes a lot of culinary experimentations. Seems like, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have taken some time off the kitchen and are into hairstyling. Pulkit, on Friday shared a picture featuring girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda where she can be seen engrossed in styling Pulkit's hair. Pulkit can be seen posing for the camera. Sharing the picture, Pulkit wrote, "A hair-raising tale." He also tagged Kriti in his post. Take a look:

Pulkit and Kriti, who are staying together in coronavirus lockdown, keep sharing snippets of their daily life on Instagram. A few days ago, Kriti Kharbanda made "Mutton dagad, turmeric jasmine rice and roti jaala with cucumber bird chilli relish" for Pulkit. Pulkit shared the picture and wrote, "Prepared by my personal chef Miss pretty Kharbanda and plated by yours truly." Aww. Take a look:

Pulkit's "personal chef" Kriti keeps making drool-worthy meals for him. Take a look:

Earlier, Pulkit shared this adorable video of Kriti playing Bella Ciao on the piano, but with her eyes closed. "Bella Ciao to banta hai! Dhyaan se dekhiye.. dono aankhein khol ke," wrote Pulkit.

On the work front, Pulkit and Kriti were last seen in the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti where they shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela.