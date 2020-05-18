'True Definition Of Teamwork': Inside Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat's Dinner Date

Kriti Kharbanda shared this image. (courtesy kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat never fail to make their Instafam swoon with drool-worthy pictures of their culinary experimentations. On Monday, Kriti shared another snippet of their dinner date and it is making us say 'wow.' Kriti shared a picture of the food and it is just too good. "Lamb dagad, turmeric jasmine rice, roti jala(yes, it's pink) with cucumber and birds eye chilli relish," wrote Kriti. She further added, "Our meal last night was the true definition of teamwork. I cooked, he assembled, we ate and we conquered." She also asked her Instafam to guess the inspiration of their dish. "Also, guess what inspired our dish," Kriti added. She also added the hashtags "still so full" and "quarantine" to her post. Take a look:

Kriti and Pulkit, who are staying together in coronavirus lockdown, keep sharing snippets of their home diaries on their Instagram profiles. The snippets of their personal time in coronavirus lockdown majorly involve a lot of food. A few days back, Kriti Kharbanda cooked "Chapli kebab and roomali roti" for Pulkit Samrat as a token of thanks for "keeping" her sane. Take a look:

Pulkit also keeps sharing pictures of food cooked by his "personal chef" Kriti. Take a look:

Kriti Kharbanda confirmed about her relationship with Pulkit Samrat in an interview with ETimes, last year. Kriti told the publication, "We are dating each other... In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone... But I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat."

On the work front, Pulkit and Kriti were last seen in the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti where they shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela.