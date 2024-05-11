A Ghajini Reunion For Aamir Khan And Pradeep Rawat At Last Night's Sarfarosh Screening

Aamir Khan pictured with Pradeep Rawat at the screening.

Is it too soon to call 2024 the year of crazy collabs? So, guess who reunited for a viral-worthy moment at the special screening of Sarfarosh in Mumbai last night? None other than Aamir Khan and actor Pradeep Rawat, who famously starred as the eponymous villain in the 2008 hit Ghajini. Aamir Khan and Pradeep Rawat were photographed together at an event celebrating 25 years of Sarfarosh in Mumbai on Friday night. In the smash hit Ghajini, Aamir starred as entrepreneur Sanjay Singhania, who suffers from amnesia after a violent attack on him and his fiancee Kalpana (Asin), while Pradeep Rawat played the role of the ruthless villain.

Other than Ghajini, Pradeep Rawat and Aamir Khan have co-starred in Sarfarosh and Lagaan. See pictures from the screening here:

Aamir Khan acted in the Hindi version of Ghajini, directed by AR Murugadoss while Suriya played the lead role in the Tamil version. The Hindi version also featured Asin and the late Jiah Khan.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."