A Fan Asked Shah Rukh Khan About Pathaan Trailer Release, SRK Said This

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy shooting for his next film, managed to spare some time to spend with his fans on Twitter. The actor held an Ask SRK Session with fans on Twitter on Sunday evening. The superstar answered many questions related to Pathaan, but one question, in particular, stood out the most. A Twitter user asked Shah Rukh about Pathaan's trailer, "Pathaan trailer release kyo nahi kr rahe? (Why are you not releasing the Pathaan trailer?) To this, SRK replied, "Ha ha Meri marzi!! (My wish), and added, "It will come when it comes."

Ha ha Meri marzi!!! It will come when it comes — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 25, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's Ask Me Session was cut short after his "little one" AbRam Khan called the actor. Before leaving, he wished his fans "Merry Christmas" and dropped an advance "Happy New Year" wish. He wrote, "Have to go now....little one calling. Thank u all. Have a very Happy New Year and a Merry Christmas. All be happy and may you all have the best days of your life henceforth...and forever. Bless you."

Have to go now….little one calling. Thank u all. Have a very Happy New Year and a Merry Christmas. All be happy and may you all have the best days of your life henceforth…and forever. Bless you — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 25, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan has been busy shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. In between, he is also promoting his upcoming film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

A few days ago, SRK unveiled the second song from the movie titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan, featuring Deepika Padukone. Sharing the track on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Let's jhoomo!! #JhoomeJoPathaan song out now."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.