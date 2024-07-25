<i>A Complete Unknown</i> Teaser: Witness Timothee Chalamet As Bob Dylan In Legendary Singer's Biopic

Prepare to step back into the tumultuous world of 1960s New York City with James Mangold's upcoming film, A Complete Unknown. The teaser of the much-anticipated film is finally out. Timothee Chalamet delivers a transformative performance as Bob Dylan. In the teaser, we witness Bob Dylan's journey from a Minnesota wanderer to a pivotal figure in the folk music scene, culminating in his groundbreaking electric performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. Timothee's portrayal is hauntingly authentic as he navigates Bob Dylan's relationships with Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro) and Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning), a fictionalised take on Bob Dylan's then-girlfriend Suze Rotolo, famously pictured on the cover of The Freewheelin Bob Dylan.

In the trailer, Bob (Timothee) wanders the streets of Manhattan, visiting Dylan's favourite haunts like Cafe Wha? and Hotel Chelsea. The teaser features a stirring performance of Bob Dylan's 1963 protest anthem, A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall.

The ensemble cast includes Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, P.J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, and Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth, among others.

Drawing inspiration from Elijah Wald's 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric, the film, once titled Going Electric, now takes its name from a line in Dylan's seminal track Like a Rolling Stone. James describes his depiction of Dylan as "a wanderer who arrives from Minnesota with a new name and a fresh perspective."