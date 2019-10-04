A Cancer Patient Wrote To Twinkle Khanna. She Wrote Back, In Tears

Twinkle Khanna shared this image. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Being an author, Twinkle Khanna must be well-accustomed to receiving all kinds of responses from her readers and the critics. However, on Thursday, she received a note from a fan that made her teary-eyed. The 45-year-old author shared a screenshot of a message that she received from a fan who was diagnosed with last stage terminal cancer. In her post, the fan described how Twinkle's book Mrs Funnybones (which she finished reading within a day), healed her in more than one ways. In her extensive post, she described how she enjoyed reading the book and thanked Twinkle for teaching her "for showing that life is what we make of it and it can be laughter all the way." She also stated that the book inspired her to "write a small bucket list/ journal" for her three kids and to "leave them with the same memory."

Twinkle Khanna, who was obviously moved by her fan's kind words, wrote back to her. She poured her heart out in the note. An excerpt from Twinkle's post read, "Words are powerful creatures. They are bridges. They are conduits. They are sanctuaries. Mine gave a stranger joy, hers moved me deeply. I wrote back to her this morning and as odd as it seems, I was crying. For someone I don't know and perhaps for all the people I have lost. I read her note and a tiny word stood out."

Read Twinkle Khanna's full post here:

Twinkle Khanna has authored three best-selling books. Her first book Mrs Funnybones was a compilation of her columns. Her second book - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad was an anthology of short stories, while her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving was a novel.

Other than being a renowned author, Twinkle Khanna is a columnist, a former actress, an interior decorator and a film producer. She runs a studio named The White Window (which operates in Mumbai).

