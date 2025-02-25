The 97th Academy Awards: This Year Its All About Star-Studded Performances And A-List Presenters

The 97th Academy Awards are set to be an unforgettable night, with a star-studded lineup of performers gracing the stage during Hollywood's biggest celebration.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the acclaimed actors from the Wicked film adaptation, are confirmed to perform live, bringing the magic of Oz to the Oscars, Variety reported.

In addition to the dynamic duo from Wicked, the ceremony will feature electrifying performances from Lisa, the global superstar known for her work with the iconic K-pop group Blackpink and her recent role in The White Lotus.

Doja Cat, the chart-topping rapper and singer, will also take the stage, along with legendary actress and musician Queen Latifah and rising star Raye.

While the specifics of their performances remain under wraps, anticipation is already building.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale, adding a touch of grandeur to the evening's musical moments, according to Variety.

The 2025 Oscars, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu on March 2, with the official red carpet show kicking off at 3:30 pm PT.

This year's ceremony will be unique, as it will not feature live performances of the Best Original Song nominees. Instead, viewers will get a special glimpse into the songwriting process, with personal reflections and behind-the-scenes insights from the creative teams that brought the music to life.

According to Variety, this year's Oscars will also spotlight the resilience and beauty of Los Angeles in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that impacted the region in January, paying tribute to the city.

The event promises an A-list lineup of presenters, with last year's acting winners--Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., and Da'Vine Joy Randolph--taking the stage.

They will be joined by a host of other celebrities, including Joe Alwyn, Ana de Armas, Halle Berry, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey, and Bowen Yang.

