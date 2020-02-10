Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman's Cape Honoured Snubbed Female Directors

Natalie Portman on the Oscars red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre is lit-up with the 92nd Academy Awards. The red carpet was lit-up with stars and their dazzling outfits. Like every year, there were some red carpet looks that we loved, others not so much. This is the story of that one outfit that stayed with us (read had a lasting impact). The Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman walked the Oscars red carpet in a black and gold Dior outfit that was all about embracing inclusiveness. The 38-year-old actress drew attention to the female directors, who were not nominated for an Oscar this year.

Natalie's black cape had the names of female directors, who were not nominated for an Oscar, embossed on it. Some of the names that featured on the cape were Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Céline Sciamma (Portrait Of A Lady On Fire), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Melina Matsoukas (Queen And Slim) and Alma Har'el for Honey Boy. This is second year that female directors did not make it to the directing category at the Academy Awards.

Checkout Natalie Portman's statement outfit here:

The names that made it to this year's Best Director category include Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood) and lastly, Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

Natalie Portman, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a feminist, drew attention towards snubbing of female filmmakers at the Golden Globes 2018 as well, where she said, "And now, here are the all-male nominees," while presweetening the Best Director Award.

Natalie Portman received an Academy Award for the 2010 American psychological horror Black Swan.