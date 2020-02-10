Oscars 2020: Julia Butters, All Of 10, Packed A Turkey Sandwich In Her Purse

Julia Butters on the Oscars red carpet (courtesy THELORDSEB)

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood actress Julia Butters is just 10 and, just like her character in the film, has her priorities figured out already. Top of the list is food. Julia wanted to make sure that she got to eat what she likes at the 92nd Academy Awards so here's what she did - she packed her own snack. At past Oscars, invitees have been treated to pizza and popcorn but young Julia, who shared scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio in the Quentin Tarantino-directed movie, was taking no chances. Pretty in pink on the red carpet at the Oscars, Julia Butters answered a question from Variety on what was in her bag: "You won't believe it. It's a sandwich. I put a sandwich in my bag. Well, sometimes the food here is not for me." To make sure she was believed, Julia Butters even displayed the inside of her pink clutch, just big enough to fit a sandwich wrapped in cling film. "It's a turkey sandwich, I'm sorry for the vegans," she added. Good thinking, since neither pizza nor popcorn were in evidence.

Julia Butters, who actively participated in the promotions of Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood last year, also revealed to Variety her thoughts about attending the Academy Awards for the first time: "My mind is blown! I don't know what's happening! It's raining!"

Julia Butters' turkey sandwich move has left Twitter mighty impressed. "Julia Butters reveals a turkey sandwich in her purse at the Oscars and I've never felt more connected to another human," read a tweet while another added: "Julia Butters with the sandwich in her purse. Already a legend."

Joaquin Phoenix, who won the Best Actor Oscar for Joker (as expected), is vegan. And this tweet sums up vegan vs turkey sandwich feels:

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, which had the second highest number of nominations this year with 10 nods, went home with two Oscars. Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. The film also won Best Production Design.