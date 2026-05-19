90 Day Fiancé Star Jenny Slatten Diagnosed With ALS: “We’re Doing What We Can”

Jenny Slatten, the 90 Day Fiancé star, has been diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The 68-year-old reality star and her husband, Sumit Singh, shared the news in an interview with PEOPLE ahead of their appearance on season 3 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, premiering June 1.

The couple, who live in India, learnt about Jenny's diagnosis in December 2025, one year after she started experiencing symptoms. Her first major symptom reportedly appeared in December 2024, when she choked while drinking water. She later began suffering from migraines and difficulty swallowing pills.

When Jenny continued to experience difficulty swallowing, she and Sumit assumed it was “some kind of infection.” After some medication, her health improved slightly. But eventually, Sumit noticed Jenny's speech became noticeably slower. She began avoiding conversations, and often refused to speak entirely.

This raised concern among fans after she appeared at a franchise holiday event in New York City. Sumit revealed that some fans suggested Jenny could have ALS, after which he researched about the disease and he realized many of Jenny's symptoms matched the condition.

“And then I find out that these symptoms she was having — this is what it looks like,” he tells PEOPLE.

Immediately after returning to India, Jenny consulted multiple neurologists before receiving the diagnosis. At first, doctors believed Jenny simply had “a little clot” in her brain. But a second opinion revealed the truth: Jenny had ALS.

“We cried and held each other,” Jenny said, admitting they felt “scared” about the future.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a fatal disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness, loss of mobility and speech difficulties. While there is currently no cure, Sumit said doctors have indicated Jenny's disease progression appears to be slow.

“We're doing what we can”: Jenny

Now, Jenny and Sumit are opening up about dealing with the diagnosis, supporting each other and navigating their new reality. “We're doing what we can,” Jenny says. The pair also recalled that Jenny's father had died from ALS more than a decade ago.

Jenny is now exploring genetic testing and potential treatments that may help slow the progression of the illness. She has also joined online support communities to learn more about living with ALS, as well as new and existing treatments.

“Right now we're just looking and searching. By putting my story out there, I hope maybe somebody will come forward with something that could help me,” Jenny tells the media outlet.

Jenny and Sumit are happy together

Despite the diagnosis, Jenny said she wants to continue living life as normally as possible. “I don't want to be treated any different,” she said. “Let's just live our life as we have been while we can.”

The couple, who became fan favorites after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019, said the experience has strengthened their relationship even further.

“Honestly, I never felt this much love, or I can love anyone this much. I used to … live for myself. But from the last so many years, I feel like doing things for someone, who you love, gives you happiness, I think that's what love is. And that's why we do things for each other, and that's what makes each other happy. We're happy that we're together,” Jenny added.