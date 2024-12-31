8 Years Later, Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Officially Divorced

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in an intense legal battle over their divorce for 8 years. It finally reached its end as Jolie's lawyer confirmed the same.

In conversation with Daily Mail, the lawyer mentioned how the actress was exhausted and it's a relief.

She said, "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family."

However, all is not done and dusted with as the dispute over the Chateau Miraval vineyard in France is still continuing.

As per earlier reports, Pitt had accused his ex-wife of selling the stakes of the vineyard without his consent. Daily Mail had also reported how the couple wants to settle the case either by mediation or by a jury trial.

A close source shared, "She doesn't speak ill of him publicly or privately. The kids have grown up seeing that some people have so much power and privilege that their voices don't matter. Their pain doesn't count."

Angelina and Brad have six kids—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. They've encouraged her to speak up for herself, while the actress has strongly emphasized on changing the law and not selling public stories.

Their divorce was filed way back in September 2016. This decision came after a decade-long relationship and two years of marriage.

The couple was legally declared to be single in 2019.