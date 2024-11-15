This Is When Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's Winery Feud Will Go Into Trial

The legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over the French winery, Chateau Miraval, is set to go to trial. Both of them will now be subjected to depositions that may reveal additional personal information about their relationship, continuing the long-running rivalry characterised by accusations and denials from the ex-couple. According to the court documents, a judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court rejected Angelina Jolie's efforts to have the case dismissed this month, allowing it to proceed. The trial date, however, will be conducted in 2026. "Eventually Angie and Brad will have to sit with depositions, there's now no way out as they move towards trial," said a source as per a report by Page Six.

Judge Lia Martin of Los Angeles County Superior Court denied three demurrers submitted by Angelina Jolie's legal team in connection with Brad Pitt's claims in court that his ex-wife broke a verbal and written agreement not to sell their shares in Miraval without both parties' consent, according to court documents filed on Friday, (November 8) and obtained by People. "This is a clear victory for Brad which demonstrates the legitimacy of his claims and demonstrates yet again the other side's talk is not backed up with substance," claimed a source close to the media outlet.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016. Ever since the Hollywood exes have been embroiled in legal turmoils over the vineyard they purchased in 2008. In 2022, Brad Pitt first filed a lawsuit against Angelina Jolie for selling her share of Chateau Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, the Stoli Group's wine branch.

Previously, Angelina Jolie claimed that Brad Pitt wanted her to sign a burdensome non-disclosure agreement that would conceal his alleged poor behaviour in the past, and he tried to have her turn over all of her previous NDAs, which is why she did not sell the vineyard to him.

According to Brad Pitt's attorneys, the lawsuit is a “straightforward business dispute (and) the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in 2014. They have six children — Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.