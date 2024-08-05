Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Son Pax Released From ICU After Suffering "Complex Trauma" In Accident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax, is recovering after a serious e-bike accident in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old was hospitalised and recently released from the ICU, according to a source who spoke exclusively to PEOPLE.

"Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy," the source said.

The source also added that Pax and his mother are deeply thankful for the quick response of first responders and the excellent medical care he received.

Jolie, 49, has stayed by Pax's side throughout his recovery. His siblings have also been visiting and helping out, with the source noting, "They are all very close."

The accident took place last month on July 29.

As per TMZ, law enforcement sources said that Pax was not wearing a helmet while riding an e-bike in a heavy-traffic area on Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m. local time. He reportedly sustained a head injury and hip pain.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a man in his early 20s was involved in an accident at 5:12 p.m. on July 29 and that a severe traffic collision report was completed.

In addition to Pax, Jolie and Pitt share five other children: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The family remains close-knit as they support Pax during his recovery, reported PEOPLE.

